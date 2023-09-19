ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pedestrian. Tuesday, just after midnight, police responded to the scene of a crash near San Antonio Dr. and Louisiana Blvd.

Police say a motorcycle with a passenger was traveling east on San Antonio Dr. when a pedestrian ran into the roadway and stopped in front of the motorcycle. APD says it is believed the motorcycle had a green light and the right of way at the intersection. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing, but police say at this time it appears the pedestrian is at fault for the crash.