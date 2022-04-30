NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are on scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian at Wyoming Blvd. and Central Ave. Police say someone was hit in the intersection.
Story continues below
- Crime: Video: Car crashes into Albuquerque school bus with students inside
- Albuquerque: Judge sets sentencing for woman involved in Victoria Martens murder
- New Mexico News Podcast: Free college
- KRQE En Español: Auto choca contra autobús escolar de Albuquerque con estudiantes adentro
Westbound traffic was shut down for a period of time but has since reopened. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.