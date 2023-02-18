ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) responded to a crash Saturday. Officials said it involved a pedestrian.

APD said a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Menaul and Pan American shut down eastbound Menaul from Pan American around 12:30 p.m.

They claimed the pedestrian walked into lanes of traffic outside of a crosswalk. Officials don’t think speed or alcohol contributed to the crash, and it was likely a pedestrian error.

The pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital, authorities said.