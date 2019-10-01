PED requests budget increase

(KRQE)- The state’s Public Education Department is asking lawmakers for more money for next year’s budget.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the state is asking for about $1.5 million more for its fiscal year 2021 bringing the total to $49.4 million. The department says the money would be used to pay for 10 new full-time positions the department is proposing.

The Journal reports PED Secretary-designate Ryan Stewart stated the request was presented to the Legislative Education Study Committee last week. The request comes after a judge ruled last year that the state and the Education Department were not giving students a sufficient education.