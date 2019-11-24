Peanut-Mobile hits the town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 26-foot peanut has been rolling through Albuquerque this week.

The Planters’ Peanut-Mobile stopped by Tingley Beach for the Turkey Trot Saturday. It’s part of a five-month trek across the country, which has included 13 states so far. Mr. Peanut and his friends say they’ve enjoyed the Duke City.

“When people see the Peanut-Mobile, their jaws just hit the floor. They track us with their faces and they’re so amazed, they can’t seem to fathom a 26-foot peanut on wheels just cruising down the highway,” says Planters’ Matthew Reitman.

Unfortunately, Mr. Peanut has already left town and will be taking a break for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

