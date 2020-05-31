Live Now
Peaceful protests in Downtown Albuquerque

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were peaceful protests in Downtown Albuquerque Saturday night. A group of people gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis.

Local Black Lives Matter organizers made it clear they did not host the event. The protesters assembled off 7th and Gold wearing masks, while marching to Civic Plaza to show their support for similar protests around the country.

“I think that especially for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota who are protesting every night, showing that they do not support racist and killer cops. It’s important that every city in the U.S. shows they support the protesters,” said Citlali Alexandra Tierny, an Albuquerque resident who was at the protest.

The peaceful gathering comes just two days after a Black Lives Matter protest, where about 400 people shut down parts of Central.

