ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Debuting in 2003 ‘Peace Talks Radio’ is heard every week on a network of 85 stations in 25 states. The show, celebrating 20 years now, has also won two University of New Mexico Peace Prizes.

Producer and co-founder, Paul Ingles talked about the creation of the show. In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Paul Ingles and his then-wife Suzanne Kryder started a radio show to protect some of the media space for non-partisan conversation about peacemaking and effective conflict resolution strategies. The duo hoped to empower listeners by offering a tool kit to manage conflict in their own lives, and by sharing stories about people who were working for peace around the world.

The mission behind the show is to learn how to make peace and reduce conflict in all kinds of scenarios in society.


