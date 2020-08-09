Peace Bell ceremony held at BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives of two former enemies held a ceremony Saturday to celebrate their bond as sister cities. At precisely 6:02 p.m., a peace bell was rung at the Sasebo Japanese Garden at the ABQ BioPark, marking the moment the atomic bomb fell on Nagasaki, Japan on August 9, 1945.

Saturday’s ceremony commemorates the peace and healing the U.S. and Japan have undergone since the war. “We have built that sister city relationship, friendship, between two cities over 50 years. It’s just amazing how we’ve built that wonderful friendship, even after what happened,” said Kazumi Kawakubo of the Albuquerque Sister City Sasebo Committee. The group Sister Cities International has been promoting the ringing of bells in all sister cities, including Albuquerque, a sister city of Sesabo, which is in Nagasaki.