PB&J Family Services unites community during Adopt-a-Family Holiday Wish program

PB&J Family Services helps at-risk children grow and develop into their full potential. What started as a volunteer effort by reaching out to several children with mothers with mental illness, grew into a nationally recognized nonprofit that serves more than 2,000 children and parents annually.

Program Director Stacey Alvarado and Holiday wish program coordinator Rosenda Fregoso visit the set to discuss PB&J Family Services’ Adopt-a-Family Holiday Wish program.

During this time of year, the organization reaches out to the community to provide holiday gifts for PB&J families with limited resources. Each family is matched with a sponsor in order to provide new and unused, unwrapped gifts for the holidays.

Each family compiles a wish list to provide suggestions for essential items including bedding, food, clothes, cleaning supplies, as well as modest wishes for the children such as developmental toys and activities. Often, this is the only way these families are able to receive essential items that will benefit their lives not only during the holiday season but throughout the entire year.

PB&J invites the entire community to help support those in need this holiday season and to ensure families are not left behind. For additional information on how to adopt-a-family, contact Rosenda Fregoso at 505-328-1329 or send an email to adoptafamily@pbjfamilyservices.org.

The deadline to turn in gifts is December 13, 2019.

The Holiday Wish Program aims to bring the community together during difficult economic times and would like to thank La Montanita Co-op, Reliable Chevrolet, Lowes Contact Center, Landstar Express Inc., and Gap for their support in lending a helping hand to those in need.