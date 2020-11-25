PB&J Family Services offers support through Adopt-a-Family Holiday Wish Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over 48 years PB&J Family Services has been helping at-risk children grown and develop to their full potential. This is a special time of year and the community is pulling together to help provide holiday gifts to PB&J families with limited resources and extensive needs.

Holiday Program Coordinator Rosenda Fregoso discusses the organization’s Adopt-a-Family Holiday Wish Program, how it works, and how the community can help out.

Each PB&J family is matched with a sponsor from the community in order to provide them with unwrapped gifts for the holidays. The organization asks that each of the families complete a wish list that provides suggestions to their sponsors.

A caseworker will be present to guide the family to include toys and activities that will support the child or children’s developmental growth. The lists will also have the first names of each family member, clothing and shoe sizes, as well as special interests.

This program is often the only way these families are able to receive essential items that will benefit them not only during the holiday season but throughout the entire year. The deadline for sponsors to be able to turn in unwrapped gifts is December 7, 2020. To be matched with a family, contact Danielle Velasquez or Rosenda Fregoso at 505-877-7060 or via email at adoptafamily@pbjfamilyservices.org.

Latest Community News: