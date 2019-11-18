PB&J Family Services invites community supporters to take part in Thanksgiving Luncheon

Every year, PB&J Family Services holds two community luncheons where families served by the organization and other individuals can come together with staff and community members who support the organization’s effort to keep children safe as well as nurture families in New Mexico.

PB&J Family Services began as a volunteer effort to help seven children who had mothers with mental illness and has grown into a nationally accredited nonprofit organization that serves over 2,000 children and parents each year. PB&J provides wrap-around services for both parents and children such as their Therapeutic Parenting Program & Child Development Center, New Mexico Pre-K Extended Day Program, and home visiting services.

The community is invited to attend the organization’s free Thanksgiving Luncheon to celebrate the community working to improve the lives of families in Central New Mexico. Rio Grande Jewelry Supply, Rio Grande Credit Union, Nusenda Credit Union, Smith’s, Walmart, Costco, Panera, and private donors have enabled the success of these events.

PB&J’s Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Albuquerque and Wednesday, November 20 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo. Both celebrations will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.