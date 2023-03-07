ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeff and Toni Ramsey started their version of “pay it forward” back in 2005 by providing Thanksgiving dinners to Albuquerque public school students and their families. Now they are hosting their first-ever pay-it-forward Military dual Softball tournament in Albuquerque.

There will be 10 military teams that will play Friday, March, 10. There will be balloons launched and will be hosted at the Albuquerque Regional sports complex. They invite the community to come out and support them.

Schedule of Events: March 10, 11, 12, 2023

March 9, 2023, Ice Breaker – Bombs Away beer company 7 p.m.

March 10, 2023, Military-only softball tournament 8 a.m.

March 10, 2023, Manager meeting for military civilian tournament 7 p.m.

March 11 & 12, 2023, Military -civilian tournament 8 a.m.

For more information visit rctipif.org and Facebook.