ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16th annual ‘Pay it Forward’ slow pitch softball tournament started Friday in Albuquerque. The tournament kicked off at the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex Friday, featuring military only teams. The weekend will feature both military and civilian teams.

Schedule of Events: March 10, 11, 12, 2023

March 10, 2023, Military-only softball tournament 8 a.m.

March 10, 2023, Manager meeting for military civilian tournament 7 p.m.

March 11 & 12, 2023, Military -civilian tournament 8 a.m.

Entry fees were waived Friday, and any leftover money from the event will go to the featured teams that work with military members when they return home. “What this does is get them back into some type of normalcy. There’s a lot of family-oriented stuff going on, and that’s what it’s all about, family,” Director of Ramsey Charitable Trust Inc., Tony Ramsey said.

There will be an exhibition game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, featuring the USA Patriots amputee softball team and New Mexico law enforcement. The tournament continues through the weekend.