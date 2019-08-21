Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted in connection to Scotland golf trip

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Krebs, the former head of the University of New Mexico Athletic Department, has been indicted on seven felony charges.

A Larry Barker investigation exposed the now infamous golf trip to Scotland. Krebs is accused of funding the trip for himself, his family and a former coach with university money.

A grand jury indictment was filed in 2nd Judicial District Court on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint from February, Krebs listed the trip as an out-of-state expense instead of international, to avoid having to get approval from the university president. The complaint also states he then tried to cover up the hefty spending by anonymously donating $25,000 to the UNM Foundation in May 2017, emailing instructions to his wife to hide the source of the donation.

In total, his charges carry a possible sentence of up to 16 and a half years.

