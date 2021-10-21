Paul Garcia sentenced to 6 years behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The passenger in a stolen van that hit and killed a mother and daughter was formally sentenced on Thursday. Paul Garcia was officially given six years behind bars. Garcia was with Elexus Groves in 2017 when she fled from police while high on meth and ran a stop sign at Copper and Chelwood Park killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo Boling.

As part of a plea deal, Garcia testified against Groves in exchange for that six-year sentence. Since Garcia has been locked up since the crime, Garcia will only have a year and four months left on his sentence. With good time, he could be out in half that time.