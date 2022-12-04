ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town Albuquerque is decorated head to toe for the holiday season. One patio, however, stands out, and it’s look has a special meaning.

“I thought this would be a good way to honor everybody in police enforcement,” said Michelle Lameres, owner of Blackbird Coffee House.

Each year, the patio outside Blackbird gets a special makeover for the holiday season. While many spots arould Old Town have the traditional red and green and streets lined with brown luminaries, Patio Market opts for blue lights and blue decor.

“I ordered the blue lights because I have friends in police enforcement, and they are extremely active,” said Lameres.

It all started back in October of 2015, when Lameres said Albuquerque Officer Daniel Webster was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“It affected the whole community,” said Lameres.

That December, other merchants and Lameres knew they wanted to honor him.

“We did a plaque in Daniel’s honor, and the community down in Old Town supported us, posted pictures,” said Lameres.

Now, for a few weeks a year, the patio gets to show its support.

“It just meant a lot to us, and so, we’ve continued the tradition every year,” said Lameres.

While new shop owners have moved into the market and some might not know the story of Officer Webster, it’s never changed.

“It just makes me smile to see it. Lights are out; you can see all the blue lights, and especially for me, I know what it means to remember the people in blue,” said Lameres.

It helps keep the memory of Daniel and every fallen officer alive.

“We’re just appreciative for them; it hits home every time I see a police officer,” said Lameres.

The blue luminaries are taken down after the Holiday Stroll per city guidelines. However, it will be back up on Christmas Eve.