Pathway Program provides education, jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program will allow New Mexicans to get an education while getting started in a high-tech career. The Department of Workforce Solutions is partnering up with Cultivating Coders, RS21 and other startups for the new Pathway Program.

The project allows people to get paid while working on a programming certificate with a permanent job ready for them as soon as they finish. “You can get the skills you need, go right into a job, not go into debt, and help out your business community, and communities as a whole grow so it’s a win, win, win,” said Bill McCamley from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

The program is made possible by state and federal funds.

