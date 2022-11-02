ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. A video has surfaced showing the incident from the inside.

A passenger captured video showing smoke filling the cabin onboard Flight 2846 Tuesday. The plane was headed to Los Angeles from Atlanta when the incident happened. No one was reported hurt.

The flight crew got a round of applause when the plane arrived at Sunport.

Delta made arrangements to continue the flight on another plane, and the FAA is now investigating what happened.