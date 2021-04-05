Passenger charged in crash that killed 2 children makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the mothers charged in a crash that killed two children faced a judge Monday. Police say Danielle Ortiz and Alexis Martinez had been drinking when Martinez sped around the Big-I flyover last week and crashed near Menaul. Ortiz’s two-month-old son and Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter were killed.

Police say Ortiz’s other child was on the floor of the passenger seat and was badly injured. Martinez was also hospitalized. Both women are charged with child abuse resulting in death. Ortiz was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday. Prosecutors are asking Ortiz be locked up until trial.