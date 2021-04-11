Party for the Planet kicks off this week at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark and Albuquerque Open Space are inviting everyone to the Party for the Planet at Tingley Beach in April. The event begins at 10 a.m. on April 17 with a focus on creating healthy pollinator habitats.

Up to 50 volunteers from the community can join the BioPark and Open Space staffs in creating a pollinator habitat. They can help with cattail removal, Bosque beautification, mulching and planting, and will receive free pollinator plants as well as party-specific swag.

The week leading up to the event, the BioPark will be releasing a series of webinars to give followers more info on how to create healthy pollinator habitats:

Laurel Ladwig, backyard refuge partnership coordinator for Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge, will present “Wildlife Gardening for Pollinators” on April 13 at 10 a.m.

Anna Walker, New Mexico BioPark Society species survival officer, will have a presentation on monarch butterflies on April 16 at 11 a.m.

The event will follow CDC and NMDOH guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone participating. Volunteer group size will be strictly limited and multi-layer cloth masks must be worn at Tingley Beach at all times.