Partnership with City of Albuquerque leads to new memorial tree plantings

City of Albuquerque Parks & Rec staff join Marc Powell, Pamela Weese Powell, and Sally Powell plant three new trees at Phil Chacon Park. (courtesy CABQ)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A partnership between the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department and the Dakota Tree Project is working to promote the city’s tribute tree program. Three trees were planted at Phil Chacon Park in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday.

Founded by Marc Powell and Pamela Weese Powell, the Dakota Tree Project continues the legacy of Dakota William Powell who lost his life to suicide in August 2017. The project strives to plant and maintain as many trees as possible in underserved communities to celebrate Dakota who loved to plant trees and was the happiest in the forest.

“Planting trees to honor a loved one creates a living legacy,” said Dave Simon, director of Parks and Recreation in a press release. “We’re proud to partner with the Dakota Tree Project and we invite the community to help us remember Dakota and fulfill his desire to serve others by planting trees.”

By promoting the planting of memorial trees and creating community gardens, the Dakota Tree Project helps the city by making parks welcoming and relaxing.

