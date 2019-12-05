Participate in Walgreens toy drive benefitting UNM Children’s Hospital

It’s never fun being sick during the holidays, especially for children. That’s why Children’s Miracle Network at UNM’s Children’s Hospital will kick off its holiday toy collection this weekend.

This annual event distributes toys amongst children at 25 offsite clinics and 12 hospital clinics by Children’s Miracle Network staff in mid-December. Walgreens stores across northern and central New Mexico will be selling toys to benefit UNM Children’s Hospital.

From November 13 through December 17 community members can purchase and drop off toys at Walgreens locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The stores will have wish lists available that show what items are needed.

Walgreens will hold several specials during this time including a buy two get one free deal on select toys. Donations can be dropped off at any Walgreens participating location where they will then be distributed.

The UNM Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in the state of New Mexico and a comprehensive, not-for-profit facility, serves over 66,000 children each year from all 33 counties in New Mexico as well as 2 in southern Colorado.

Donations can also be made through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s website.