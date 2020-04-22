Participate in virtual Earth Day events

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque doesn’t want quarantine to keep you from celebrating Earth Day.

The city is hosting virtual events all day. You can take an Earth Day cooking class, learn more about some of the plant species in your backyard, or even share pictures of you picking up trash for a chance to win a prize.

The City of Albuquerque has provided a list of at-home activities you can participate in. Local outdoor company MST Adventures is also hosting a virtual Earth Day clean up event and is offering a prize for the person who posts a photo of themselves being socially distant and picking up trash in their community.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

