Participate in this year’s 26th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament virtual event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 27 years, the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation has been holding its annual Mudd Volleball Tournament fundraiser. With COVID-19 however, the 26th annual tournament is going to look a lot different.

Development Manager Melanie Nguyen discusses what the foundation has done to make this in-person event virtual this year. The event is an opportunity for players to play volleyball with their family and friends for a good cause and from the safety of their homes.

The 26th Annual Virtual Mudd Volleyball Tournament will take place from August 1 through August 8. To participate, you can register online for the number of players you would like to play with and then head outside to play.

You can register to play one-on-one, two-on-two, or five-on-five. Participants can play volleyball in in your own backyard or at a park and participation is by the honor system as no ref is required.

You can post a picture of your family or friends playing and tag Mudd Volleyball on social media through Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram. Registration from the tournament goes directly to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and children with physical disabilities and their families across New Mexico.

This year’s costume contest is still on. Dress your teammates up in the silliest, muddiest costumes and submit photos to mnguyen@cthf.net. By submitting a photo, you’ll enter to win a free, second row tent at Mudd 2021.