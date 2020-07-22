Participants get virtual Camp Enchantment experience with ‘Camp in a Box’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, camps all over the country have been met with new challenges to deliver safe camp experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Camp Enchantment has decided to go completely virtual.

Camp Director Shayna Rosenblum discusses what this means and how it will work. Camp Enchantment is for children ages seven to 17 from all over the state of New Mexico who have experienced cancer.

The camp serves about 75 children on treatment for cancer or in survivorship at Manzano Mountain Retreat for Camp Enchantment. This summer, the camp has gone virtual and participants have been mailed a “Camp in a Box’ and will meet on Zoom three times a week during July.

The items in the box include a camp t-shirt, water bottle, healthy snacks, popcorn for movie night, glow sticks for a virtual dance party, a tea light candle for a virtual memorial service, materials for three arts and crafts projects, a s’mores kit, friendship bracelet string, journals, and envelopes for campers to send their friends letters. Camp staffers will facilitate activities using materials that come in the box and campers and trained counselors will meet up on Zoom to complete the activities in their cabin groups.

The virtual camp was made possible by grant funding as well as the support of Care Camps. You can make a donation to Camp Enchantment online.