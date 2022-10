ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on scene of a fatal crash. Northbound 2nd St. at San Lorenzo is closed while officers investigate.

APD says around 7 a.m. Wednesday a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened in the area of 2nd Street and San Lorenzo. Officials say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and they died from their injuries there. No other information is available at this time.