Parnall Law Firm is title sponsor for Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s 8th annual Wine & Wishes virtual event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish New Mexico is still going above and beyond for children in the state who are battling illnesses. This year, their 8th annual Wine & Wishes event will be virtual.

Owner of Parnall Law Firm, Bert Parnall explains why his firm decided to be this year’s title sponsor and how you can take part in the event. Make-A-Wish New Mexico has their annual Wine & Wishes fundraising event to help raise money to grant the wishes of local children who are facing critical illnesses.

(courtesy Bert Parnall)

While the gala event typically includes wine sampling, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and a live and silent auction, this year will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event will be held virtually on July 10.

Parnall Law Firm is the title sponsor for this year’s event. The event will be held on Facebook with many features of previous galas including the auctions.

“These Make-A-Wish kids they have life threatening conditions, critical illnesses through no fault of their own or others so it’s a big boost when society comes in to honor and acknowledge their struggle,” said Parnall. “Parnall Law we just like to play a small part in helping grant a big wish, a dream that they have you know, these kids have simple but elegant dreams and a short or unknown time to achieve them so we’re just trying to help them along and achieve some degree of strength and hope and joy.”

For more information on Wine & Wishes event, visit Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s website.

