ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Love is in the air this year, 50 couples who will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, will be honored at this year’s 50th Balloon Fiesta anniversary. Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec. Dept. and the Balloon Fiesta will be teaming up to honor couples married in 1972.

For all the people interested they have from today till Friday the 23rd. All they need to do is send an email to 50anniversaryseeABQ.org. Or couples can go in person to the Parks and Rec office. All they need to provide is a copy of their marriage license or a wedding invitation. Or anything that will prove that they were married in 1972. The first 50 couples to sign up will be the lucky ones. They will receive two free tickets and a parking pass to the Night Magic Glow on October 8th. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 27th, and will be notified by phone call or email. For more information visit their website.