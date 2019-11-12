Parks and Recreation partners with local Sikh community to plant 550 trees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Parks and Recreation is partnering with a lock Sikh community to help plant hundreds of trees.

To celebrate the organization’s 550th anniversary of its founder, officials are planting 550 trees over the next several years. To kick off the project, officials were out planting the first five trees at Alvarado Park on Tuesday morning.

The trees will be planted at other sites in participation with the city, nonprofits, and Albuquerque Public Schools to reach their goal.

“As this small planting kinda begins to bring together various parts of the community, the whole planting goal will bring together the whole community as we all work together to reach that number,” said city forester Joran Viers.

The effort will also contribute to the department’s goal to plant 100,000 trees over the next ten years.