Parks and Recreation asking public input for redevelopment

It's coming at an unusual time, but back to school shopping is in full force. This time it's paired with spring break, and recent stimulus checks which means Albuquerque shopping centers are seeing some of their best business in a year.

For some studetns school starts in person as early as Monday, that means paerents are scrambling to get them ready for the next couple of months. "They're excited to show people how they've grown in the last year, how their style has changed," said Ashley Barranca, her two daughters go to middle school at South Valley Prep.