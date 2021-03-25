ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year’s Visioning Process helped the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department develop a community-based vision for the development of the Walker Property in Wells Park. The Visioning Process is now complete, but community members have many opportunities to continue to participate in the Redevelopment Planning process. Principal Planner Christina Sandoval discussed details and how the public can provide their feedback.
Parks and Recreation asking public input for redevelopment
WATCH: Full interview with Christina Sandoval, Principal Planner City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department