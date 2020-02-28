Parks and Rec offers funding for community events at parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether its to stop for a bite to eat, walk your dog or play a game of softball people use Albuquerque parks for an abundance of reasons.

Now with the city’s Parks and Recreation’s new Neighborhood Park Activate Program, their hope is to draw even more people to come out.

“The basic concept is to activate our parks with fun, family, friendly activities that make the parks more enjoyable and safer,” said Dave Simon, Director of Parks and Rec.

He said they’ve joined forces with Cultural Services to provide funding to people who want to throw events at the parks. All you have to do is submit an application for your event and you could be sponsored to host it. In just a few months, the city has already seen interest.

“Everything from Easter egg hunts to musical events, art fairs, craft fairs, movie nights,” Simon said.

Applications have already been submitted for the Tingley Baseball Fields, Singing Arrow, Embudo Hills, Desert Springs and Morningside parks.

“We’d like to see a thousand and one ideas for using our wonderful city park system, so we’ve thrown it open to the public to come up with their best ideas for exciting family-friendly events,” said Simon.

Parks and Rec have $20,000 to work with and they can award sponsorships ranging from $250 to $1,500. People KRQE News 13 spoke to, think only good can come from this.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think we need to utilize our parks more often if that gives people more access than I think it’s great,” said Richard Baldonado.

He plays softball with a group of friends at Tingley Fields and says he feels the new program would definitely keep the parks active.

“To have more families, I mean we have the facilities, why not use them more?” he said.

The program kicked off in December, and so far Parks and Rec has received 12 applications for park events. Events can be funded from March to September.