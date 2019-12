ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Construction to the parking lot of a popular Rail Runner stop is complete.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting the Rio Metro announced Monday that they’ve completed their parking expansion project at the Los Ranchos stop. They’ve added 130 new spaces.

The new lot is located at the northwest corner of El Pueblo Road and the railroad tracks. Lighting, security cameras, and fencing have also been added.