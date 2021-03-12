Park Service says Petroglyph tasing incident justified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An internal affairs investigation from the National Park Service regarding a December 2020 incident that involved a law enforcement ranger tasing Darrell House was released on Friday. The investigation concluded that the officer’s actions were consistent with agency policy and appropriate for the circumstances.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, on December 27, a park ranger came into contact with a man and woman who were off-trail on rocks containing petroglyphs. Officials say the investigation confirmed that before the officer involved used his taser on House, he tried to resolve the interaction with a warning. Also, the investigation states the two individuals gave authorities false names and dates of birth.

House received citations for being in a closed area off-trail, providing false information, and failing to comply with a lawful order. The woman also received a citation for providing false information as well as being in a closed area off-trail.