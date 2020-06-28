Park honoring west mesa victims opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and state leaders unveiled the new park honoring the women killed on the West Mesa over a decade ago. “This is for not only to remember and celebrate those women who were murdered, but also for the daughters, sisters, mothers, cousins, friends, and neighbors who also must remember,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The Women’s Memorial Park is at the site where the remains of eleven women and an unborn child were found in 2009. A deacon performed the Blessing of the Sacred Land and mariachis were on hand for a serenade. The grand opening included an appearance from dog Ruca, who found the women’s bones, leading police to the site, and the families of the women hosted a celebration of life.

“It hurts every single day, but having the support and having everyone show up for us and recognizing the women, it means a lot to us,” said a daughter of one of the victims. The name of each woman is etched into the oval-shaped path around the park and across from each name is a bench and a tree selected by the families. The cases are still under investigation.