Park-goers fed up with people dumping trash at recycling drop-off site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dumpster at a city park is meant to give the community a convenient place to recycle — but that’s not what people are using it for.

A concerned neighbor took pictures at Tower Pond Park at Tower and 86th, where people are leaving mattresses, household trash, and other non-recyclables.

One park-goer says it’s an ongoing problem. “I think it could be a good cause if people use it for the right purpose, but there’s also a lot of people that throw a lot of trash and a bunch of things in there,” Isaiah Vallejos said.

The city’s Parks and Rec Department says while those dumpsters belong to the Solid Waste Department, park workers do try to pick up trash around them when they see it.