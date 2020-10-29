Park dedicated to Ofc. Daniel Webster receiving upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been five years since Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster was shot and killed in the line of duty, and a park dedicated to his legacy is taking shape. Officer Webster was gunned down after pulling over a man on a suspected stolen motorcycle nera Central and Eubank on Oct. 29, 2015.

Several blocks away, at Copper and Wyoming, is the all-inclusive park built in Webster’s honor. Officers and city workers dropped by the park to remember Webster on Thursday. The park is designed to serve kids of all abilities, with alternative sensory equipment for those with autism or visual impairments.

The second phase of the project is underway now, adding trees, grass, and pathways. More equipment will be coming in the third phase. The man convicted of killing Webster, Davon Lymon, is serving life in prison.