ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Concerned parents are worried about drivers going way too fast near their children’s elementary school. Parents say they see speeding every day near La Luz Elementary and want the city to do something about it.

“I mean they don’t care about the kids. It’s an elementary school they should be going slow,” says a mother who wants to stay anonymous.

Parents who take their kids to La Luz Elementary say people need to slow down. They say every time they come to drop off their kids in the morning, they see drivers ignoring the speed limit signs.

A mother who wanted to remain anonymous says something needs to be done before a child is hurt or killed. “I mean, it is an elementary school, so I think they should put speed bumps because I mean anyone could get hurt and people don’t care,” says the mother.

KRQE crews were at the school early Thursday morning as students were dropped off. School zones require drivers to slow down to 15 miles per hour, but some drivers were caught going more than twice the limit.

According to the city, drivers who are going more than five miles per hour in a safety zone will be fined. La Luz Elementary has three crossing guards who help students every day. Parents say they want more crossing guards or officers monitoring drivers.

News 13 reached out to APD who says officers are not currently designated at any APS schools. APD addressed the issue in 2021.

“We want our officers focused on violent crime and we would be stretched too thin if we relied on officers to just do increased speeding enforcement throughout the city,” said APD Commander Joseph Viers. According to APD, officers from their traffic unit also patrol school zones on a regular basis, especially when they’re alerted to an area of concern.

APS says they have no jurisdiction over city streets. News 13 also asked the city about adding speed bumps or other deterrents and they said they will review traffic calming measures near the school.