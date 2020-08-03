Parents, stores preparing for tax-free weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s getting close to that time where people flock to stores for their back-to-school shopping. Despite the governor urging everyone to stay home unless absolutely necessary, the state is once again offering a tax-free weekend. It starts Friday.

Parents are mixed on the holiday, some will be hitting the stores as usual. But others say they will stick to online shopping. ABQ Uptown is advertising the holiday on its website, urging people to take advantage of the discount. Officials say it will be up to each store to monitor the number of people inside, ensuring they are following the public health order guidelines by wearing masks and distancing.

Over at Target in Uptown, employees say they are expecting large crowds and will be keeping an eye on reduced capacity limits. “I’m not super worried about it but I plan to wear a mask and keep my distance where I need to,” says parent Gwen Pozun.

Parents say getting new school clothes and supplies is something their kids look forward to each year and they plan on participating in the holiday, to give them some sense of normalcy. “I still want to make things exciting for my kids and I don’t want it to feel too different we do a home school model anyway. But I think it’s important to go out and get some things to make them excited about the process,” Pozun says.

Many of the back-to-school supply lists are asking students to bring in containers of Clorox wipes which are still hard to find on store shelves. One parent says she ordered a case online for her kids to bring back to school. The tax-free weekend can be applied online shopping but it’s up to the individual business. News 13 did reach out to Coronado Center to see if they’ll be doing anything differently this weekend but did not hear back.

Albuquerque’s Environmental Department says they are just one of the city’s departments that have been monitoring businesses during the public health order. Officials say they are expecting more people out shopping this weekend but they are encouraging everyone to follow the rules.

“We’re not planning to step up any more than we have been but we’ve everybody that’s available out responding to calls as they need to as it is. So I guess I would say to businesses o would encourage them to continue to do the right thing. We would hate for this to turn into a weekend where we are having to do a bunch of enforcement crackdown. So maintain the occupancy, don’t push the limits, it will end up costing more in the long run,” says Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director, City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department.