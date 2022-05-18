ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents of an Albuquerque Young American Football League team are furious after they say they raised thousands of dollars for the team during the spring season and now the money and coach have vanished without a trace.

Miranda Buffett has been a YAFL mom for years, her youngest son is now playing his first season for the Sandia Pee Wee Spring YAFL team. She, along with the other team parents, helped sell cookie dough, hats, and backpacks to raise money for the team and say they raised thousands of dollars. She says, two weeks ago, the coach collected the money during practice and they haven’t seen him, or the money, since. “He has taken off with all this money that belongs to these seven and eight-year-olds,” said Buffett.

KRQE News 13 is not naming the coach because he has not been charged with anything but Buffett says he hasn’t been to any practices or games. “It’s been two weeks, we’ve had two games without him that the dads have had to step up and coach,” said Buffett.

According to the YAFL website, coaches cannot have a felony conviction within the past decade, and cannot be convicted of any sexual crimes, DWI, or theft. A representative with YAFL told KRQE News 13 that they work with an independent company to run those checks and this coach came back clean. They say they’re disappointed that this happened saying they too tried contacting the coach but he’s nowhere to be found.

YAFL says outside of encouraging the parents to file a police report, there’s not much more they can do. Buffett did file a report, KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department, and they say it is an ongoing investigation.

KRQE News 13 tried calling him but his service was disconnected.