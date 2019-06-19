Parents of teen accused of firing shot inside school also facing charges

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of the teen accused of firing a gun inside a Rio Rancho high school are also facing charges.

Dale and Tamera Owen are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for failing to keep their gun away from their son, Josh. He’s the 16-year-old police say fired a shot in the air at Cleveland High on Valentine’s Day.

For months, police say that he’d been talking about hearing voices in his head telling him to shoot up the school. According to a criminal complaint, Josh got the gun from his parent’s bedroom closet, where it was not locked up.

The complaint states in light of Josh’s ongoing signs of mental health issues, the Owens had a responsibility to secure the firearm. Last month, a judge ruled Josh must undergo treatment before he’s deemed competent to stand trial.