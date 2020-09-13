Parents of murder victim speak out on suspect sentencing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of an Albuquerque woman gunned down while playing Pokemon Go say they’re relieved charges have been brought against her accused killer. “This guy has ruined two families now, so we’re finally glad we can actually put this due away for a while,” said Carl Campos, 21-year-old Cayla Campos’ father.

Cayla and her boyfriend were playing the game at Bianchetti Park last October. The pair witnessed a robbery and tried to drive away when police now say 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia fired shots at them. Campos was killed in the shooting.

Garcia now faces charges including murder. “At the end of the day, nothing is going to bring our baby back,” Carl Campos added. “It’s nice to know that he’s not going to be able to do this to anybody else.”

Garcia is also connected to a second devastating crime. A few weeks before Campos’ death, police say Garcia shot and killed 17-year-old Sandia High School student Sean Markey at a homecoming party.