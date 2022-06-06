ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The families of three of the students injured when a Mustang crashed into an Albuquerque Public School bus full of students are now suing. They claim the school bus driver was not paying enough attention when the crash happened. One middle-schooler suffered a broken pelvis while another student broke their femur.

Those families are suing Mario Perez, the driver of the Mustang, for driving recklessly. Also included in the lawsuit, APS, and the school bus driver for “failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to yield to passing traffic resulting in the collision.”

Perez is accused of crashing into the bus in February. Video shows the moment the car hit the center of the bus. Middle schoolers were thrown from one side of the bus to the other.

The bus driver told police he didn’t have time to react as he was crossing Gibson when the Mustang came barreling into him. Mario Perez pled not guilty to 17 counts of child abuse, two of those were enhanced with great bodily harm. If convicted on all counts, the DA’s office says Perez could face more than 50 years in prison. Court records show Perez has two prior speeding tickets but no other criminal history.

Albuquerque Public School told KRQE News 13 that the district does not comment on pending litigation. The plaintiff’s attorneys declined to talk with KRQE News 13.