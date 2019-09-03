Parents of Cleveland HS shooting suspect plead not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of an accused teen shooter plead not guilty Tuesday to the charges they’re facing.

Over the summer, Dale and Tamera Owen were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, for failing to keep their gun away from their son Josh. He’s the 16-year-old police say fired a shot in the air at Cleveland high on Valentine’s Day.

For months, police say Josh talked about hearing voices in his head telling him to shoot up the school. Police say he got the gun from his parent’s bedroom closet, where it was not locked up.

Tuesday in court the Owens’ entered their plean and were released on their own recognizance. A date for their trial has not been set.

Meanwhile, Josh Owen is behind held at a treatment facility where officials are checking his competency status every 90 days. If he is found competent by next summer, he will be tried as an adult.