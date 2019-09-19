Parent fed up with needles littering Highland High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Highland High School mom has seen enough. She says when her daughter goes to band practice in the morning, their practice field is covered in hypodermic needles. Now, she’s taking matters into her own hands.

Theresa Cordova says she cleaned up at least two dozen needles on Thursday morning from the practice field. Cordova says this is nothing new. She explains she’s been cleaning up the needles for a while now.

She says she’s called the school district again and again to report the issue. “I get the runaround to call someone else. I leave messages, emails, and it just goes nowhere,” Cordova said.

A spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools says this has been an issue in the past, but they recently put fences around the fields to try to keep this from happening. However, Cordova says the fences are not keeping the homeless and drug users out, and more needs to be done.

“Maybe security, or [Albuquerque police]. It’s getting ridiculous, these kids are not feeling safe at school,” said Cordova.

APS says when they receive complaints about needles they call a crew out to clean them up immediately. They say they were unaware that this was still an issue at Highland High School, but will monitor the situation to make sure the kids are safe.

APS says they conducted an inspection of the campus Thursday afternoon, after getting KRQE News 13’s call. They say they didn’t find anything.