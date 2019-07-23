Parent accused of recording explicit videos of children held behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the people accused of recording sexual acts being performed on two little girls will stay locked up.

Police say they found explicit images and video uploaded by John and Crystal Dickman. They say there were videos and photos of the young girls on a tablet and cellphone at the hotel where the couple was staying.

The girls are 3-years-old and 6-years-old. Crystal Dickman appeared in district court Tuesday where Judge Brett Lovelass decided to keep her behind bars until trial.