ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibition at the National Hispanic Cultural Center is showing the impacts of incarceration in a new light.

“Into the Hourglass” is a collection by Rudy Padilla highlighting the art form of “Paño Arte.”

This art form dates back to the 1940s when prisoners decorated handkerchiefs and other cloth items to communicate with people in the outside world.

The works of art celebrate the incarcerated artists and what they have contributed to Chicano and American art.

The Hispanic Cultural Center acquired the collection in 2019 and is now giving New Mexicans a chance to see Padilla’s work before the national tour of the exhibition begins.

The exhibit opens on October 6.