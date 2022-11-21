ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved a measure designed to keep people off medians. The new “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance” is an updated version of a law passed a few years ago that got blocked by the courts for violating people’s rights.
Story continues below:
- Crime: New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus shooting
- Money: Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico
- Trending: Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
- Entertainment: Snoop Dogg launches accessory line for pets called Snoop Doggie Doggs
The current version took out much of the controversial material, including a ban on exchanges between drivers and pedestrians that was seen as targeting panhandling. The new version says people can only be on flat medians more than four feet wide, on streets with a speed limit of 30 miles an hour or lower.
A violator would be issued a warning first and be asked to move before receiving a citation.