ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved a measure designed to keep people off medians. The new “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance” is an updated version of a law passed a few years ago that got blocked by the courts for violating people’s rights.

The current version took out much of the controversial material, including a ban on exchanges between drivers and pedestrians that was seen as targeting panhandling. The new version says people can only be on flat medians more than four feet wide, on streets with a speed limit of 30 miles an hour or lower.

A violator would be issued a warning first and be asked to move before receiving a citation.