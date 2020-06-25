Panhandler killed in hit and run accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in the intersection of Montgomery and San Mateo Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses called police about 1:45 p.m. reporting the crash. They said a man appeared to be panhandling and talking to other individuals prior to walking from north to south across Montgomery. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Montgomery struck the man who died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene following the crash. Witnesses followed the vehicle for a short distance. The vehicle was later located by police at an apartment complex on Montgomery. The APD Motors Unit is attempting to locate the driver.