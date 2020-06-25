Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Panhandler killed in hit and run accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in the intersection of Montgomery and San Mateo Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses called police about 1:45 p.m. reporting the crash. They said a man appeared to be panhandling and talking to other individuals prior to walking from north to south across Montgomery. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Montgomery struck the man who died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene following the crash. Witnesses followed the vehicle for a short distance. The vehicle was later located by police at an apartment complex on Montgomery. The APD Motors Unit is attempting to locate the driver.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss