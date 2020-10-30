Panel suggests not bringing Onate statue back to Old Town

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A panel is recommending the city not bring the Juan De Onate statue back. You may remember over the summer, protesters vandalized the monument at the Albuquerque Museum saying Onate had a history of brutalizing Native Americans.

The city eventually took it down and reached out to the community to decide what to do next. A survey found 36% of people said the statue should go back to its original location but 53% opposed it. A community solutions table also suggested the statue not return. The city’s arts board will review the finding and offer its recommendation to the city council.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss