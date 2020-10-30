Panel suggests not bringing Onate statue back to Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A panel is recommending the city not bring the Juan De Onate statue back. You may remember over the summer, protesters vandalized the monument at the Albuquerque Museum saying Onate had a history of brutalizing Native Americans.

The city eventually took it down and reached out to the community to decide what to do next. A survey found 36% of people said the statue should go back to its original location but 53% opposed it. A community solutions table also suggested the statue not return. The city’s arts board will review the finding and offer its recommendation to the city council.