Panel recommends higher purchase limits for medical cannabis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A panel of doctors and other health care professionals is recommending increasing the amount of marijuana that can be purchased by participants in New Mexico’s medical cannabis program. The advisory board voted Monday in favor of nearly doubling the limit to 15 ounces over 90 days.
Supporters say that would at least put New Mexico on par with Nevada and Arizona. They noted other states have much higher limits. The panel also recommended expanding the list of qualifying conditions to include anxiety, attention deficient disorders, Tourette’s, and some substance abuse disorders. The state health secretary will have the final say.
