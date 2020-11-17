Panel recommends higher purchase limits for medical cannabis

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A panel of doctors and other health care professionals is recommending increasing the amount of marijuana that can be purchased by participants in New Mexico’s medical cannabis program. The advisory board voted Monday in favor of nearly doubling the limit to 15 ounces over 90 days.

Supporters say that would at least put New Mexico on par with Nevada and Arizona. They noted other states have much higher limits. The panel also recommended expanding the list of qualifying conditions to include anxiety, attention deficient disorders, Tourette’s, and some substance abuse disorders. The state health secretary will have the final say.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss